Lauryn Hill reunites with Fugees for first time in 15 years, Chicago concert Nov. 2

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Lauryn Hill is reuniting with the Fugees for the first time in 15 years.
The Fugees The Score Anniversary tour includes a performance at the United Center in Chicago on November 2.
Presented by Diaspora Calling and produced by Live Nation, the 12-city international tour will kick off with an intimate pop-up show in New York City, at an undisclosed location, according to the United Center website.
Hill's rejoining the group, forced the postponement of her Sept. 25 concert at Ravinia in Highland Park, according to a release by the outdoor-music venue.
As a thank you to her fans, Hill is offering special pre-sale access for the Chicago performance to anyone who purchased tickets in advance for her Ravinia show," the release said.
The top-selling hip hop trio, comprised of Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel, disbanded shortly after the release of their 1996 sophomore LP.
Among their biggest hits are "Killing Me Softly" and "Ready or Not."
Those who already purchased tickets for the Sept. 25 concert will automatically refunded and receive an email with pre-sale details for the Fugees Chicago performance. That location has not yet been disclosed.
A portion of the proceeds from the Chicago Fugees how will benefit Ravinia's ReachTeachPlay music education programs.
