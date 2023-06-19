21-year-old law student finds loophole, heads to NBA Draft in Brooklyn

Law student Jordan Haber, despite not playing basketball, found he was eligible and submitted paperwork to be a part of the annual NBA Draft in NYC.

NEW YORK CITY -- In just a few days, basketball's brightest young stars are hoping to hear their names called in the NBA Draft.

Names like Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson...

And Jordan Haber?

"So I made a bet with my friends, and I made it into the NBA Draft," Haber said in a TikTok video posted last month that has garnered over 3 million views.

The 21-year-old incoming law student from Florida has never played a single game of college, high school, or even middle school ball, only rec league with friends, but he'll be heading to Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Thursday to take part in the annual draft.

What started out as a joke between friends soon became serious when Haber discovered he met the conditions to be eligible - like being at least 19 years old, and being part of this year's graduating class from a four-year university in the U.S.

"There's just a bunch of small little things that I ended up meeting," Haber explained. "And I sent over an email to the NBA and they got back to me and sent over paperwork right away."

Now, the lifelong Miami Heat fan is in New York City and is gearing up to meet some of the sport's biggest names.

"So my friends Michael and Gunner, they only want me to shake Adam Silver's hand. But for me, it's like my TikTok wants me to only meet Wemby and Scoot Henderson," Haber said.

So what's next for Haber now that he's found himself in a position that most people can only dream about?

"I think when I walk into the Barclay Center, I will get pretty emotional just because of how far this has come. It's what you dream of as a kid, like that small chance you get drafted," Haber said, before adding the moral to his story:

"I want to show people you can do anything if you just set your mind to it."