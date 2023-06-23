ABC7 Sports Overtime with Ryan Chiaverini and Dionne Miller: June 23, 2023

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week, Ryan and Dionne talked about the NBA Draft.

Or, lack of it, if you're the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls only made a slight trade for a 2nd round pick. What do they intend to do with the upcoming free agency period?

Ryan and Dionne also talked about baseball. The Cubs are in London, getting ready to take on the St. Louis Cardinals, while the Sox remain in a tailspin. What can they do to get out of it?

Dionne shared a very special day at Guaranteed Rate Field with the Miracle League athletes.

And, Kevin Bozeman shared his own thoughts on the NBA Draft and what the Bulls should be doing to their roster.