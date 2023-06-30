ABC7 Sports Overtime with Ryan Chiaverini and Dionne Miller: June 30, 2023

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week, Ryan and Dionne talked about the Blackhawks.

The team had a hopefully historic draft this week in which they took Connor Bedard with the first overall pick. Can he change the franchise?

NASCAR is in town, and Ryan and Dionne spoke with driver Ross Chastain. He's coming off a win last week in Nashville, and talked about the excitement of the first street race in NASCAR history.

Ryan introduced us to 10-year-old Bears fan Craig who has created his own YouTube channel.

Kevin Bozeman spoke about what it's like to be 17 and lead a franchise and who's next to win a championship in this city.