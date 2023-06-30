WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

ABC7 Sports Overtime with Ryan Chiaverini and Dionne Miller: June 30, 2023

ByRyan Chiaverini and Dionne Miller WLS logo
Friday, June 30, 2023 8:07PM
Overtime
EMBED <>More Videos

Overtime June 30, 2023

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week, Ryan and Dionne talked about the Blackhawks.

The team had a hopefully historic draft this week in which they took Connor Bedard with the first overall pick. Can he change the franchise?

SEE MORE: ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller and Ryan Chiaverini

NASCAR is in town, and Ryan and Dionne spoke with driver Ross Chastain. He's coming off a win last week in Nashville, and talked about the excitement of the first street race in NASCAR history.

Ryan introduced us to 10-year-old Bears fan Craig who has created his own YouTube channel.

Kevin Bozeman spoke about what it's like to be 17 and lead a franchise and who's next to win a championship in this city.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW