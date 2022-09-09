How to keep grass green, achieve healthy lawn as fall weather approaches

Here's how to keep up successful lawn care as fall Chicago weather approaches.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- According to lawn care experts, our lawn and gardens will begin to experience the change from summer heat to cool fall days.

Now is the right time to renovate, rejuvenate, weed, feed, tidy and trim. The mild weather in early fall, from September through the end of October, is best for planting, cultivating, fertilizing and pest control.

Horticulture Information Specialist Jennifer Brennan, with Chalet Nursery & Garden Center joined ABC 7 to offer tips and tricks to achieve a healthy lawn.

SEE ALSO | How 'micro forests' can make an environmental impact with tiny plots of land in big cities

Here are some fall lawn tips:

Remove the leaves. A carpet of colorful autumn leaves may look nice and be fun to play in, but they're no good for grass.

Keep cutting, but to the correct height. Don't put that mower away yet.

Continue watering.

Loosen the soil.

Add fertilizer.

Spread seed.

Stay on schedule.

For more information, click here.