Thieves break into Lawndale business, steal ATM from inside: Chicago police

Friday, February 23, 2024 12:37PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An ATM was stolen from a West Side business early Friday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the burglary happened in the Lawndale neighborhood's 1100 block of South Western Avenue just before 4 a.m.

An unknown number of suspects broke the business' front glass door to get inside, police said. They then took the business' ATM, which contained and unknown amount of money.

They then fled the scene in an unknown direction, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the burglary.

