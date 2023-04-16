Chicago shooting: Man fatally shot in face in Lawndale, prompting SWAT response, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed in a Sunday afternoon shooting on Chicago's West Side, prompting a SWAT response, police said.

The shooting happened in the Lawndale neighborhood's 3800 block of West Arthington Street at about 4:15 p.m., police said. A 20-year-old man was walking westbound when four people approached him and fired shots, striking him in the face.

Police said the victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The offenders ran into a building in the nearby 900 block of South Springfield Avenue, and a SWAT team is investigating, police said. Officials did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood