Boy, 11, killed in Lawndale hit-and-run crash: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 11-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle and killed while crossing the street in Chicago's West Side Lawndale neighborhood Thursday morning, Chicago police said.CPD said the boy was crossing the street in the 3300-block of West 16th Street about 10:20 a.m. when the vehicle hit him and then drove away in an unknown direction.He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.Chicago police did not immediately release information about the driver, vehicle involved or the boy's identity.The CPD Major Accident Unit is investigating.The boy is the third child killed by a vehicle in Chicago so far this month.