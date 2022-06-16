Boy, 11, killed in Lawndale hit-and-run crash: Chicago police

CPD said the boy was crossing the street in the 3300-block of West 16th Street about 10:20 a.m. when the vehicle hit him and then drove away in an unknown direction.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
RELATED: Chicago residents call for safer streets after 2 young kids killed in cycling accidents days apart
Chicago police did not immediately release information about the driver, vehicle involved or the boy's identity.
The CPD Major Accident Unit is investigating.
The boy is the third child killed by a vehicle in Chicago so far this month.
