aviation

Man hospitalized after opening door on taxiing plane, exiting onto LAX tarmac, airport police say

By Jory Rand
EMBED <>More Videos

LAX: Man hospitalized after opening plane door, exiting onto taxiway

LOS ANGELES -- A man was hospitalized Friday night after he opened a door on a moving plane and "exited onto the taxiway" at Los Angeles International Airport, officials said.

United Express Flight 5365, operated by SkyWest, was preparing to depart LAX en route to Salt Lake City shortly after 7 p.m. when then incident occurred.

The Embraer 175 aircraft "was taxiing away from the gate area when a male passenger onboard opened the door of the aircraft and exited onto the taxiway," Los Angeles Airport Police said in a statement. Officers and the Los Angeles Fire Department, and later the FBI, responded to the scene.

The FBI said the passenger pounded on the cockpit door before he exited the plane through an emergency door.

The man was treated for unspecified injuries and was transported to a hospital in unknown condition. His identity was not released.

No one else was hurt, and the airplane was able to make its way back to the gate area, police said.

In audio from the pilot's call to air traffic control, the pilot can be heard explaining the incident.
Pilot: Charlie 4 Charlie, would you please call law enforcement because we are gonna head back to the gate.

Tower: SkyWest 5365, they are calling law enforcement right now. They are trying to find out which gate you are going to be going to.

Pilot: OK. Looks like they may have blown one of our slides on the right side as well.

Pilot: We might have had a passenger that was a threat level jump out of the aircraft.

An arrest was not immediately announced.
On Thursday, a driver smashed a car through a fence at LAX and led police on a brief chase along a taxiway.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelcaliforniaairport newsairline industryaviationairlineu.s. & worldairport security
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
AVIATION
FBI says 'jet pack man' spotted near LAX may have been balloon
2 injured after ejecting from Navy jet near Fort Worth before crash
Young pilot soaring to new heights
Heartbreak Hotel: TWA Flight 800, 25 Years Later (Watch Now)
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Michelle Wu Boston mayor: Barrington native 1st woman in top job
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News