Chicago lead line replacement program expanded, Mayor Lightfoot's office says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6417851" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The City of Chicago says it has the most lead service lines in the nation. Now, a new initiative to replace them is underway to avoid the threat of lead in your water.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago is expanding its lead service line replacement program, the mayor's office said Monday night.The Chicago Department of Water Management announced it is expanding its Equity Lead Service Line Replacement program.Residents are no longer required to have elevated levels of lead in their drinking water, if there are kids under 18 living in the home, to qualify for a completely free line replacement.Lead poisoning in children can lead to damage to the brain and nervous system, theHowever, those with elevated levels of lead, as determined by free Department of Water Management testing, can still apply for the Equity Lead Service Line Replacement program, the mayor's office said.Residents must also own a single-family or two-flat home, have a lead service line and meet the income requirements of $74,550 a year for a family of four to qualify for a free lead line replacement.The Equity Lead Service Line Replacement program offers a substantial benefit, as such replacements in the City usually range from $15,000 to $26,000, the city said.To learn more and apply for the free program, visit