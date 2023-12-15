Let's Talk Womxn event features Illinois Congresswoman Robin Kelly, Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton

Last Chicago Womxn Hangout of 2023 will take place Dec. 21

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Women restaurateurs in Chicago were in the spotlight Thursday night at a special event.

The initiative "Let's Talk Womxn" brought together 30 women in the food and drink industry.

Illinois Congresswoman Robin Kelly and Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton were among those who spoke to the group at Vermilion in River North.

Organizers say the goal was to empower women.

The last Chicago Womxn Hangout of 2023 will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 21, also at Vermilion.

No tickets are required.

The event includes complimentary tastings and "behind the business" chats with Margarita Challenger, Lori Seay, Rohini Dey, Mary Ann Korenic, Jennifer Kho, Emilia Dimenco, Beth Malecki and Jamie Rhee.

Visit letstalkwomxn.com/city-page/chicago for more information.