Lightfoot announces youth education campaign over Chicago Public Schools' winter break

Latest campaign is part of Lightfoot's My CHI. My Future. initiative
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot and First Lady Amy Eshleman will join the Chicago Public Library Foundation to announce a new education campaign Friday.

Make 2021 Yours is a new campaign aimed at inspiring, engaging and supporting Chicago's youth during Chicago Public Schools' winter break.

From Saturday to Jan. 3, the city will be providing enriching, virtual content and resources for the Chicago's young people. There will be over 150 virtual activities focused on:

  • Culinary

  • Sports/Wellness

  • Art/Music/Dance

  • STEM


  • Academic/College Readiness


    • RELATED: CPS, CTU continue to clash over return to classroom plan

    These activities will include self-paced, pre-recorded online content as well as live, online Master Classes. Visit MyCHIMyFuture.org, starting Saturday to access these activities and more.

    Additionally, starting on Monday, there will be Grab & Go Activity kits for both younger children and teens filled with hands-on projects that can be picked up for free from the Chicago Park District and Chicago Public Libraries.

    This initiative is the latest project in Lightfoot's signature youth initiative, "My CHI. My Future."
