Lightfoot, police working to keep violence down over Memorial Day weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Memorial Day weekend can traditionally be a violent one in parts of the city, but police have a plan they hope changes that.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson say there have been no major problems so far this weekend and there goal is to keep it that way.

Uniformed and undercover officers will be out on patrol all over the city and on public transit.

This is the first major task for Mayor Lightfoot in terms of combating violence in the city.

Lightfoot said Saturday that she's concerned about the overnight hours of the holiday weekend.

"As my mother used to say not much good happens after 11 o'clock or midnight and we know that from crime statistics. We got to be diligent all weekend long particularly in the hours 11 to 3am," said Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

The mayor says the police cannot do it alone-faith and community members are helping. She's asking everyone to do their part to make sure this is a safe and fun holiday weekend.
