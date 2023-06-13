Chicago crime: 2 more women targeted after 9 robbed in same Lincoln Park area, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two more women were targeted on Monday in the same North Side area where at least nine other people were robbed.
All of the robberies happened in May and June.
Chicago police said the latest incidents were near Larrabee and West Armitage and Webster and North Geneva in Lincoln Park on Monday afternoon.
Both women had their phones stolen, and neither were hurt, police said.
