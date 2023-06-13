WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Chicago crime: 2 more women targeted after 9 robbed in same Lincoln Park area, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, June 13, 2023 10:17PM
2 more women targeted after 9 robbed in same North Side area: CPD
EMBED <>More Videos

Two women had their phones stolen after nine people were robbed in the same Lincoln Park area, the Chicago Police Department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two more women were targeted on Monday in the same North Side area where at least nine other people were robbed.

All of the robberies happened in May and June.

SEE ALSO | Armed group carries out 6 robberies within 2 hours, shoots man during attack: Chicago police

Chicago police said the latest incidents were near Larrabee and West Armitage and Webster and North Geneva in Lincoln Park on Monday afternoon.

Both women had their phones stolen, and neither were hurt, police said.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW