Chicago crime: Burglars targeting North Side restaurants and bars, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police issued a warning Friday about burglars targeting restaurants and bars on the city's North Side.

Police said the burglaries happened between midnight Wednesday and 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the Lincoln Park, North Center, Ravenswood and Irving Woods neighborhoods.

In each incident, two people broke door locks to get inside the businesses before damaging cash registers and file cabinets, police said. The suspects, described as males of unknown ages, then fled the scene of each burglary on foot. Both suspects wore light-colored hoodies, black pants and light-colored backpacks.

The burglaries happened at the following times and locations:

1000 block of West Wrightwood Avenue on March 15 at 12:48 a.m.

2400 block of North Halsted Street on March 15 between 12:04 a.m. and 5:15 p.m.

1800 block of West Irving Park Road on March 16 at 3:15 a.m.

1900 block of West Byron Street on March 16 at 3:48 a.m.

3900 block of North Lincoln Avenue on March 15-16 between 11:27 p.m. and 9:30 a.m.

4300 block of North Lincoln Avenue on March 16 between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m.

4300 block of North Lincoln Avenue on March 16 between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m.

4600 block of North Lincoln Avenue on March 16 at 5:27 a.m.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them at 312-744-8263.