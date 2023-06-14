Chicago armed robbery suspect, wanted for robbing women in Old Town, Lincoln Park, in custody: CPD

A Lincoln Park and Old Town robbery suspect has been arrested, after several were robbed at gunpoint on the North Side, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said they have a suspect in custody in connection with a series of armed robberies targeting women in Lincoln Park and Old Town.

There were three separate incidents reported Tuesday morning between 8:15 and 9:45 a.m., two in Old Town and one in Lincoln Park.

The suspect demanded the victims' phones and purses.

CPD said video surveillance helped them arrest a suspect shortly after the robberies.

The first took place in the 300-block of West Evergreen Avenue. An armed male suspect approached a 30-year-old woman and took her cellphone and fanny pack, police said.

RELATED: Chicago crime: 2 more women targeted after 9 robbed in same Lincoln Park area, police say

The second took place in the 2000-block of North Dayton Street. An armed male suspect approached another woman and took her belongings, police said.

The third took place in the 1400-block of North North Park Avenue. A male and female victim were in a vehicle in a parking garage when an armed 15-year-old boy approached them and tried to take their vehicle, police said. The victim refused and began honking the horn repeatedly. The suspect left the scene and was taken into custody in the 300-block of West Goethe Street, according to CPD.

Charges are pending, and no one was injured in the incidents.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood