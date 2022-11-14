1 dead after Touhy Avenue crash: Lincolnwood police

Police said the vehicle was driving very fast before it crashed into a tree.

LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- One person has died after a single-vehicle crash in Lincolnwood early Monday morning, police said.

A vehicle was driving very fast just before 4 a.m. in the 4300-block of Touhy Avenue before it hit a tree on the south side of Touhy, Lincolnwood police said.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The person who died had not yet been publicly identified later Monday morning.

Lincolnwood police and the Major Crash Assistance Team are investigating the incident.

Touhy Avenue is closed in both directions for the next several hours, as police investigate.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.