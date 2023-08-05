Lollapalooza 2023: Rain, severe weather threat for day 3 of music festival

Lollapalooza 2023 continues in Grant Park for day three, with Odesza and Tomorrow by Together, the first K-pop band to headline at the festival.

See map of evacuation shelters in case of severe weather

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The gates of Lollapalooza at Grant Park will open at 11 a.m. on Saturday, day 3 of the four-day music festival.

Lollapalooza fans rush in after gates open

But with rain and a severe weather threat in the forecast, plans are in place to keep people at the festival safe.

What you need to know about street closures, public transportation in Chicago for Lollapalooza

In case of an evacuation due to weather, there are three parking garages where attendees can take cover.

They include the Grant Park North Garage at 25 N. Michigan Ave., the Grant Park South Garage at 325 S. Michigan Ave. and the Millennium Lakeside Garage 5 S. Columbus Ave.

Tonight's headliners include Odesza and Tomorrow by Together, the first K-Pop band to headline at Lollapalooza.

Lake Villa's Ax and the Hatchetmen set to take Lollapalooza stage Thursday

Ticket holders started lining up hours before the gates even opened to get as close to the stages as possible.

Allowed items include:

-Clear bags made up of clear plastic, vinyl, or pvc, and no larger than 12" x 6" x 12".

-Baby Strollers

-Binoculars

-Cameras (basic point and shoot consumer-grade cameras) without detachable lenses and other accessories (monopods, selfie sticks, tripods, GoPro mounts, and other attachments are not allowed)

-Empty reusable water bottles and hydration packs, and plastic or aluminum water bottles

-Sunscreen in non-aerosol containers is allowed in the size of 3.4 ounces or less

-Factory sealed Naloxone/Narcan kit

-All bags will be searched before entry.

-Small clutch purses and fanny packs that are 6" x 9" or smaller do not need to be clear, but can have no more than one pocket.

-All other bags larger than 6" x 9" must be smaller than 12" x 6" x 12" and clear.

-Hydration packs are allowed and do not need to be clear, but must be emptied of all liquid and have no more than two pockets in addition to the one holding the water reservoir.

Prohibited items include

-Blankets, sheets, towels

-Frisbees

-Coolers of any kind, except for medical use

Framed backpacks,

Professional audio recording and video equipment

Drones

-Hammocks

Glass containers

-Illegal and illicit substances

-Outside food or beverage (including alcohol) of any kind

-Umbrellas

-Pets (except service animals)

-Selfie sticks

-Skateboards, scooters, bicycles, wagons, carts or any personal motorized vehicles

-Tents, canopies, or shade structures of any kind

-Totems or flag poles.

-Unauthorized/unlicensed vendors are not allowed. No unauthorized solicitation and materials including handbills, flyers, stickers, beach balls, giveaways, samples, etc.

-Weapons or explosives of any kind

-Fireworks

-Large chains or spiked jewelry

-Bicycles inside festival grounds (free parking is available near festival entrance)

-Carts of any kind (including Red Wagons)

-Chairs of any kind

-All Chicago parks prohibit smoking of any kind, including vaping.

Prescription Medicine Requirements:

-Anyone needing prescription medicine at the festival must present the pharmacy-labeled container which states the prescription, dosage, and patient name to our medical staff at each entrance gate. Patrons are only allowed a sufficient supply of the prescribed medication for that day.

-Medicines needing to be inhaled or smoked are prohibited unless in a prescribed inhaler.

-Over the counter medications are allowed in a sufficient supply for the day. Bottle contents will be verified by medical personnel at the entry gates.