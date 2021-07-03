Tempel Farms Illinois shows off beauty of Lipizzan horse

OLD MILL CREEK, Ill. (WLS) -- The Lipizzan White Stallions are back at Tempel Farms for the 38th season, offering a look at various performances and experiences for the entire family.
Tempel Farms is located north of Chicago, and is home to 74 Lipizzan stallions.
A new experience this year is the Olympic sport of dressage live.
Esther Buonanno, granddaughter of Tempel Farms founders Tempel and Esther Smith, said, "Classical dressage is a cultural art form and we're honored to continue to preserve not only the training, but the amazingly graceful Lipizzan breed."
For the 2021 summer season, Tempel Lipizzans offers two live outdoor experiences: The Summer Spotlight Performance and "How a Lipizzan Stallion Learns to Dance."
Following each event, guests can enjoy a self-guided tour through the stallion stables to meet the equine stars and ask questions of Tempel Lipizzans' riders, trainers and working students.
