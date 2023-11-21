Two children, ages four and one, were stabbed by a woman inside of a home in Lisle last week, police said.

2 young children injured in stabbing at Lisle home; female suspect arrested, police say

On Friday, Lisle police were called to a home in the 1900 block of Matson Lane.

The homeowner said a person he knew was in the house, armed with a knife. He is the father of the two victims and said he discovered them covered in blood, according to police.

A female suspect was arrested after being found at the home, Lisle police said.

The two children were taken to a hospital in stable condition and treated for stab wounds, police said.

Charges have not yet been filed as the investigation continues.