WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

2 young children injured in stabbing at Lisle home; female suspect arrested, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, November 21, 2023 11:24PM
Children, ages 4 and 1, injured in stabbing at Lisle home: police
EMBED <>More Videos

Two children, ages four and one, were stabbed by a woman inside of a home in Lisle last week, police said.

LISLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Two children, ages four and one, were stabbed inside of a home in Lisle last week, police said.

On Friday, Lisle police were called to a home in the 1900 block of Matson Lane.

The homeowner said a person he knew was in the house, armed with a knife. He is the father of the two victims and said he discovered them covered in blood, according to police.

A female suspect was arrested after being found at the home, Lisle police said.

The two children were taken to a hospital in stable condition and treated for stab wounds, police said.

Charges have not yet been filed as the investigation continues.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW