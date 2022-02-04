recall

Dole salads recall: Listeria outbreak linked to 2 deaths, CDC says

By Amanda Sealy, CNN
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a Listeria outbreak linked to Dole packaged salads that has resulted in two deaths.

The video featured is from a previous report.

The outbreak has also sickened 17 people and resulted in 13 hospitalizations across 13 states.

The recalls began at the end of December and are for products with "Best if used by" dates from November 30, 2021, through January 9, 2022.

The CDC also notes these products have codes in the upper right-hand of the package that will begin with the letter B, N, W or Y.

While the recalled products are all produced by Dole, they are sold under the following brands: Ahold, Dole, HEB, Kroger, Lidl, Little Salad Bar, Marketside, Naturally Better, Nature's Promise, President's Choice and Simply Nature.

The CDC advises consumers to throw away or return these products and to clean out refrigerators or other surfaces that came into contact with the products. "Listeria can survive in the refrigerator and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces," CDC says.

Here's what you should know about Listeria.



The CDC is also continuing its ongoing investigation of a separate Listeria outbreak tied to Fresh Express packaged salads.

For more information, visit FDA.gov.

(The-CNN-Wire & 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this post.
