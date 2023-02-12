WATCH LIVE

Chicago shooting: Man fatally shot inside vehicle in Little Italy, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Sunday, February 12, 2023 11:29AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed in an early Sunday morning shooting on Chicago's West Side, police said.

The shooting happened in the Little Italy neighborhood's 1300 block of South Morgan Street at about 1:42 a.m., police said. A 32-year-old man was inside his vehicle when two unknown males approached him and fired shots.

The victim, shot in the head, was transported in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

