Dozens of Little Village Discount Mall vendors get 6-week lease extension

A judge ruled Friday that vendors under the new management at the Little Village Discount Mall had until Sunday to vacate.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dozens of vendors at a Little Village Discount Mall are getting a six-week extension on their leases.

They were supposed to be out by Tuesday.

The city of Chicago said it facilitated the extension while it works to finalize alternate locations for the impacted vendors.

"This delay will allow time for the City, in partnership with the Little Village Chamber of Commerce, to modify the former CVS at 27th and Pulaski to provide a short-term solution and support vendors in transitioning to this location," Mayor Lori Lightfoot's spokesperson said in a statement. "The Mayor's Office will work with Discount Mall management and vendors, neighborhood stakeholders, as well as the local aldermen to develop a long-term solution."

This came after a judge ruled Friday that vendors under the new management had until Sunday to vacate. More than 40 vendors under Novak Construction are being forced out.

Many of the vendors and customers said they depend on this mall in their neighborhood.

The other half of the shopping center is under different management and has remained open.

Full statement from Lightfoot's spokesperson:

Mayor Lightfoot has been a champion for Black and Brown businesses in Chicago, and from day one, she advocated for and marshaled resources to communities like Little Village.



The Mayor's Office has worked diligently with local stakeholders to develop a comprehensive plan that meets the needs of the local entrepreneurs. Mayor Lightfoot is happy to announce we have facilitated an agreement with Novak Development and the Discount Mall management to delay vacating by six weeks. This delay will allow time for the City, in partnership with the Little Village Chamber of Commerce, to modify the former CVS at 27th and Pulaski to provide a short-term solution and support vendors in transitioning to this location. The Mayor's Office will work with Discount Mall management and vendors, neighborhood stakeholders, as well as the local aldermen to develop a long-term solution.



The Discount Mall is a storied institution with a legacy built by immigrant entrepreneurs who provide a vital cultural touch point to people from all over the Midwest. Their contributions have helped maintain Little Village as one of Chicago's most thriving commercial districts while preserving the neighborhood's cultural identity. We stand with the vendors of Discount Mall and will continue to work with stakeholders to develop a path forward that empowers vendors who are so vital to the Little Village community.

