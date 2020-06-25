Chicago shooting: Suspect arrested in weekend shooting deaths of 2 teens going to buy candy in South Shore

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a person is in custody for the fatal shooting of two teenagers in South Shore Saturday evening.

Chicago police are working on dozens of shooting investigations and a suspect is in custody in connection with a weekend shooting that killed two teens in the South Shore neighborh



Jasean Francis, 17, and his friend Charles Riley, 16, were in an alley in the 7900-block of South Luella Avenue around 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, when a man approached them, pulled out a gun and fired, police said.

Jasean Francis, 17, was shot and killed in South Shore.



Francis was shot in the back, chest and left hand and taken to University of Chicago Hospital, where he died. Riley was shot in the back and left leg and was taken to University of Chicago Hospital where he also died.

Police said the two boys had asked their mothers for the OK to go down the block and buy candy.

"He was a kid," said his aunt Latonya Pettit. "Liked video games, snacks. That was his thing. He would walk into this hospital gift shop daily and purchase snacks."

"He was nice to seniors on the block," said his aunt Keena Hoyle. "The nurses looked forward to him coming over there daily. They brought over to the family roses. They watched him grow up as a child."

Francis and Riley had just purchased snacks at a South Shore gas station when they were shot.

"The guy followed them from the store and executed them. For no reason," Pettit said. "No reason at all. There was no altercation. There was nothing."

Surveillance cameras outside the gas station captured the alleged gunman walking with a heavy limp.

Police seeking to identify suspect wanted for a double homicide.


Police confirmed Wednesday they had a suspect in custody. Investigators said they're working with the Cook County State's Attorney's Office to file formal charges, which a source said could come soon.

"We want to know why did you do that? Why?" said Alona Matthews, victim's aunt.

"I just believe in karma. You get back what you put out. And Jasean was just a great kid. He didn't deserve it. So he should have gotten swift justice," Hoyle said.
