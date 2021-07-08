localish

Live with Kelly and Ryan Celebrates Hometown Chefs

By Rachel Jandak
NEW YORK -- This year, Live with Kelly and Ryan is taking its annual summer food segments to another level with "Lives Hometown Chefs Summer Cooking."

The weekly series showcases chefs from across the country who are known not only for their incredible food, but also for stepping in to serve their communities over the past year, at a time when many of them were closed for business and unable to serve their customers.

Every Friday, "Live" features a different chef, telling their story and demonstrating a delicious signature recipe from their eatery.

Nominate a hometown chef here!

Watch more Live with Kelly and Ryan.

EMBED More News Videos

Report a correction or typo
