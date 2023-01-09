Chicago area doctors call for Illinois lawmakers to pass assault weapons ban

Doctors from all over Chicago gathered Monday to call for state lawmakers to pass an assault weapons ban.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Doctors from hospitals across the Chicago area voiced their support for the Protect Illinois Communities Act Monday, sharing their heartbreaking stories of treating gunshot victims.

"I think we can all say enough is enough and that should not be a controversial statement," Dr. Omar Lateef, Rush, said.

Doctors from Rush, Northwestern, Mt. Sinai, University of Chicago and elsewhere gathered to voice their support for the potentially historic assault weapons ban.

Doctors spoke about how busy their emergency rooms frequently are with victims of gun violence.

They also highlighted how taxing these violent crimes are emotionally and mentally for caregivers and staff and especially the families of victims.

One doctor described gun violence in Chicago as a cancer.

"Sometimes I can hear the families sobbing and grieving outside of my office. You can hear the wailing, and the sobbing and the screaming and it tears your heart out," Dr. Russel Fiorella, Mt. Sinai. "You see people pulling at each other, collapsing on the sidewalk in total grief. This is a weekly and monthly occurrence."

These doctors said they do what they can to save lives on a daily basis, but are now calling on the Illinois General Assembly to do what they can to mitigate these shootings and save lives.