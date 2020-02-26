Chinese food

$45 Peking duck feast

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO -- Duck, duck, DEAL! Check out this multi-course Peking Duck dinner that's making us hungry. A whole duck, fried rice, plus soup with a price tag you won't believe: $45--perfect for sharing. The duck is carved up table-side and served with bao, plus vegetables for garnish and sauce.

After each duck is carved up, what's left is rolled back into the kitchen, chopped up and used in the fried rice and soup preparations.

With a deal this good, if you're looking to dig in on a weekend, you better call ahead and put a duck on hold!

Sun Wah BBQ features a variety of Hong Kong style Chinese dishes so feel free to explore other parts of the menu, too.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagouptownfoodduckchinese food
CHINESE FOOD
Chinatown restaurant crawl aims to overcome coronavirus xenophobia
Celebrate Lunar New Year at Palette Tea House
Hot pot like a pro at Mrs. Gu in Chinatown
Get your fix of Szechuan-style spice in Palatine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Milwaukee shooting at Molson Coors leaves fatalities, injuries, mayor says
Nursing student killed, 4 wounded in Avalon Park shooting
Bill banning red light cameras in certain towns passes IL House
High school students vote for the first time in Illinois primary election
Here's how to prepare for coronavirus outbreak in US
Illinois Rock & Roll Museum coming to Joliet
Parts of Lake Shore Dr. reopened after large dumpster fire
Show More
2 Chicago men charged in deadly Calumet City shooting: police
Indiana grandfather charged in toddler's cruise ship death speaks on guilty plea
Short-term apartment rentals cause concern for some long-term tenants
BMW Championship still looking for volunteers
Search in NC pond for missing toddler Evelyn Boswell 'inconclusive'
More TOP STORIES News