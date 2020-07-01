localish

Cruise the fairway safely and in style with these electric golf bikes!

Getting outdoors and staying active is important to staying healthy, especially during a pandemic, but it can be difficult to maintain social distance when playing a sport with others. Finn Scooters hopes to solve that with their Finn Cycle, a single person electric golf bike. Take a look at how it works and where you can take one out on the fairway!

To find a Finn Cycle near you, check out Finn Scooters' website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chowchillacoronavirusgolfkfsnsportsfeel goodlocalishsecretly awesomecovid 19
LOCALISH
NJ artist spreads positive messages through his art
Parkinson patients play ping pong to combat symptoms
School bus driver surprised with $1,000 gift from students
Does acupuncture and cupping relieve stress?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois COVID-19 cases increase by 828, 30 new deaths
7 kids killed in Chicago shootings in last 2 weeks, police say
Minimum wage in Illinois increases July 1
1 suspect in custody in case of missing Fort Hood soldier
4 homes catch fire on Chicago's NW Side
VIDEO: Texas mother attacked while unloading groceries
Indiana pauses reopening as 371 new COVID-19 cases reported
Show More
Girl, 3, seriously injured in West Englewood shooting: police
Merlo Branch of Chicago Public Library in Lakeview reopens
Researchers unravel mystery behind 'flying' snake
VIDEO: Police called on Black family swimming at NC hotel
Coronavirus Update: Wisconsin COVID-19 death toll hits 786, cases surpass 29K
More TOP STORIES News