LGBTQ country music star is not afraid to stand out

NORTH CAROLINA -- "I look at those pictures and I'm like, how the hell did my parents not know that I was queer?" Sara Shook grew up in a conservative, Christian household where she wasn't allowed to listen to music unless it was classical or for worship.

When she started writing her own songs, she realized that she not only loved country music but that she identified as queer as well. In 2013, she started Sarah Shook and the Disarmers, a band known for their uncompromising sound and outspoken point of view.

Watch as we surprise her with a special surprise from one of her heroes who helped pave the way for LGBTQ+ representation in country music.

To learn more about Sarah and the Disarmers visit: www.disarmers.com
