Meet NYC's Calisthenics Kings

NEW YORK -- "Calisthenics, if you break it down to the etymology means beauty and strength. It's essentially bodyweight training, but it's what you yourself, what can you do with the environment around you."

Calisthenics is a form of strength training and exercise that can happen anywhere-- and in New York City, which means turning the concrete jungle into your gym. Juan Joel 'Semet' Martinez (@_semet) and Joel Canela (@itsshowtimej) are two members of a dedicated calisthenics community in NYC where everything from the local park's pull up bars to the construction scaffolding on buildings can become a place to socialize, show off your moves, and improve your form.

Watch to learn more about this unique way to get fit!
