community

This Volunteer Is Inspiring Others Through His Service

When the city of Oxnard cut their public works budget this fiscal year, they lost 14 employees responsible for cleaning and maintaining public spaces.

But then, Marvin Boos came to the rescue.

"I live in this city, I want to be proud of it. I have family that lives here and comes to visit, I would hate for them to drive through a trashy neighborhood," Boos said.

Boos is retired and spends his days trimming trees, cutting overgrown grasses and picking up garbage.

His outstanding work as a volunteer was recently recognized by the Oxnard City Council.

Marvin Boss is a role model to us all with his commitment to lending a helping hand to the community he loves dearly.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oxnardday of givingspirit of givingall goodvolunteerismcommunitylocalish
COMMUNITY
Organizers work to prevent census undercount on Chicago's South Side
Chicago's 'most endangered' sites: Thompson Center, Jackson Park, more
Plan to preserve affordable housing in Woodlawn unveiled
Bridgeport Bakery reopens in time for Paczki Day with original staff
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6 dead, including gunman, in Milwaukee shooting at Molson Coors facility
Nursing student killed, 4 wounded in Avalon Park shooting
Man sues city for selling his impounded car
Bill banning red light cameras in certain towns passes IL House
Chicago is prepared for coronavirus, Lightfoot says
Organizers work to prevent census undercount on Chicago's South Side
Mayor announces $6M private investment to spur West Side development
Show More
Here's how to prepare for coronavirus outbreak in US
Chicago area students take part in historic enlistment ceremony
High school students vote for the first time in Illinois primary election
2 Chicago men charged in deadly Calumet City shooting: police
Indiana grandfather charged in toddler's cruise ship death speaks on guilty plea
More TOP STORIES News