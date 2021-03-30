more in common

Spectrum Designs: One Company's Mission to Lift Up Individuals Autism

Port Washington, NY. -- After working in the restaurant industry for many years, Josh Mirsky, who has autism, needed a change.

"I was working in a kitchen. My self-esteem was decimated there because all day, you're being yelled at." His experience, unfortunately, is not a rare one. Many adults on the autism spectrum face discrimination in the workplace. But Spectrum Designs is different.

The company, founded by Patrick Bardsley, empowers adults with autism to support themselves and do something they love. "The first goal was to build him up and to say, hey, look. You know, you're worthy," said Bardsley about Josh, who quickly took to his job at the company. Today, Josh shows up an hour early sometimes just because he loves his job so much.

"The organization he's made allows people who society really wouldn't expect to have an opportunity not just move up work-wise but also like mentally, socially, all that," says Josh, "We produce a product which is not only as good but sometimes better because employees like myself and my co-workers have the ability to zero in on little micro things which other people wouldn't be able to."

Watch to learn more about Spectrum Designs and how they are leading the way for more companies to employ individuals with differing abilities.


ALSO WATCH:
Big Sister Develops App to Help Little Brother With Autism Make Friends
EMBED More News Videos

See how one big sister is turning to technology to help others.



Daddy-daughter duo creates YouTube channel to raise awareness for autism
EMBED More News Videos

"When kids watch the show, they put themselves in Illiana's place. Hopefully, they see what she's doing and say, man, I could do that, too."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
port washingtonautismlocalish inspiremore in commonclothinglocalish
MORE IN COMMON
The 'Sandwich Hero' helps Pennsylvania's homeless
Celebrating Legendary Women
Is this the nicest person in America?
Bringing peace to North and South Korea could start with sports.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Large fire burning outside SW Side paper recycling plant
Walgreens acknowledges 2nd dose scheduling problems
Witnesses: Onlooker anger increased as George Floyd stopped moving
COVID cases spike in 2 Chicago zip codes
Waukegan activists protest renaming schools after Obamas
IL utilities shut offs can resume Thursday; how to get help paying bills
Alleged Home Depot gunman killed in Chicago police shooting ID'd
Show More
COVID-19 vaccine Q & A: Submit your questions
IL reports 2,404 new COVID cases, 17 deaths
Reality show star Lisa Vanderpump serves as judge on ABC's 'Pooch Perfect'
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, crashing temps
Mass COVID vaccination sites near Wrigley Field, CSU coming soon
More TOP STORIES News