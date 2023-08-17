WATCH LIVE

Logan Square bakery Panaderia Artesanal burgled, vandalized overnight

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, August 17, 2023 3:27AM
Popular Logan Square bakery Panaderia Artesanal on Fullerton Avenue was burglarized and vandalized early Wednesday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A popular Logan Square bakery was burglarized and damaged in the early morning hours Wednesday, Chicago police said.

Chicago police said between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m., someone broke into Panaderia Artesanal in the 3700 block of West Fullerton by breaking a window. They then took property from inside, though police did not say what was taken or how much.

The owners shared photos from inside the story with ABC7 Eyewitness News. And video taken by someone across the street captured the moment the suspect threw something out the store window and took off running.

Chicago police said no one is in custody. An investigation is ongoing.

