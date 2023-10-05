Marvel's 'Loki' returns for new round of time-bending mischief with new cast additions

The next season of the time-slipping, mind-bending series "Loki" with Tom Hiddleston is out this week on Disney+.

LOS ANGELES -- Marvel fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of one of their favorites: the god of mischief, Loki.

Tom Hiddleston returns to the role for another round of time-traveling, mind-bending adventures.

Hiddleston has been part of the big-screen MCU for years but it was the first season of the Disney+ series "Loki" that drew even more fans into loving his mischievous ways.

"A large portion of that has to be Tom Hiddleston, and what he's brought to that character, like he lives and breathes it. He's so invested in this world, in this character," said executive producer Kevin Wright.

"This is maybe weird to say, but we can all see a little bit of ourselves in his trauma that he's going through. We all want to know what our place in the universe is. We all have questions of identity and who we are. And I think he's somebody who we're always rooting for, because we can see - when he's good, he can be really, really good. But there's a sense of he hasn't reached his full potential yet."

While most of the original "Loki" cast reunites for season two, there is one new character who is also bound to become a fan favorite: Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan plays a quirky repairman for the Time Variance Authority - Ouroboros, or O.B. for short.

"I think this might be one of the finest ensembles that we put together, certainly at Marvel, but a great one on TV in general," said Wright.

Wright gives all credit for the group's work to Hiddleston for setting a high bar.

"Tom is playing up here. And you had to surround him with people that that could do the same," said Wright. "As Tom said at one point, he plays all the keys on the piano, and you need other characters and other actors and actresses that can do the same."

"Loki" season two starts streaming this week on Disney+.