lollapalooza

With Lollapalooza vaccine policy, testing requirements in place, festival starts Thursday

Where is Lollapalooza in Chicago? Gates open at Grant Park at 11 a.m.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Lollapalooza gates open Thurs., despite Chicago COVID concerns

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There are extra concerns about COVID Thursday morning in Chicago, as Lollapalooza kicks off.

It will be the start of a Lollapalooza in Chicago's Grant Park unlike any other.

RELATED: Chicago COVID cases could trigger mask mandate return

The festival gates open at 11 a.m., with tens of thousands of people expected every day, despite growing concerns about COVID-19 once again rearing its ugly head.

The city and festival have been working together to try to avoid that, with health entry requirements -- either proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the day you're going to the concert.

And testing sites like the Center for COVID Control on State Street are seeing a lot more people come through for a test, hoping for a negative to go to Lollapalooza.

But that site also has seen more positives in recent weeks.

"We've been seeing a lot of positives lately, though -- a lot of children, like 5 to 9 years old," said Samanta Binderyte, a lab worker at the Center for COVID control. "They've been getting sick a lot."

And the concert kicks off as Chicago adds nine more states to its travel advisory list.

Chicago's top doctor, Dr. Allison Arwady, continues to support the festival safety plans, acknowledging it's likely some people will get COVID at the festival, while remaining hopeful there won't be major issues since this is outdoors with precautions in place.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagoloopsouth loopface maskcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiclollapaloozagrant parkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOLLAPALOOZA
Lollapalooza COVID rules in place day before Chicago music festival
How to watch livestream of Lollapalooza 2021
Latest on coronavirus: Masks could return in Chicago
Chicago mask mandate could return, Lightfoot says
TOP STORIES
Live radar: Storms snap tree limbs; power out for thousands
Naperville man charged in Jan. 6 attack on US Capitol
Family demands to see video of fatal Dolton police shooting
IL Sec. of State reinstates mask policy as over 2K new cases reported
Texas deputy AG apologizes to Biles, calls her 'true patriot'
Disneyland, Disney World will require guests to wear masks indoors
Chicago Weather: Storms, possibly severe, end Thursday morning
Show More
Tsunami warning canceled after 8.2 quake off Alaska coast
Bob Odenkirk in stable condition after collapse on set
Simple step can thwart top phone hackers
ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill dies at 72
Cook County adjusts school mask guidance
More TOP STORIES News