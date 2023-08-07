Lollapalooza wrapped up in Grant Park and the cleanup is underway with streets set to reopen.

Lollapalooza 2023: Cleanup underway in Grant Park as music festival wraps up

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It was a fun filled four days and Lollapalooza came to an end Sunday night.

Now the clean-up from Lollapalooza is underway.

Some streets are still closed around Grant Park and many are in the process of reopening.

Hundreds of thousands of music lovers flocked to Grant Park for the epic festival.

Sunday, rain started in the morning and continued into the early afternoon making conditions pretty muddy after rain on Saturday, too.

But the weather let up which meant big Sunday headliners like Lana Del Rey and the Red Hot Chili Peppers were able to perform.

Many had their ponchos ready and were prepared to dance in the rain.

"It was just muddy everywhere, so you see people who are just trying to sit down put their ponchos down so they could lay on the grass," Lolla attendee Kloey Acevedo said. "Some people had mud everywhere.

The rain from this past weekend and more possible rain to come will determine the repairs needed to re-open Grant Park.