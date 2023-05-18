Full Lollapalooza schedule released for Grant Park music festival

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The full schedule for this year's Lollapalooza was released Thursday afternoon.
The headliners include Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Red Hot Chili Peppers.
RELATED: Riot Fest 2023 lineup headliners include Foo Fighters, The Cure
The festival will be Aug. 3-6 in Grant Park.
Visit lollapalooza.com for the full schedule.
Lollapalooza released the day-by-day lineup for this year's music festival in Chicago back in March.
Check out some of the highlights for each day below:
Thursday, August 3:
Billie Eilish
Karol G
Noah Kahan
Carly Rae Jepsen
Diplo
Portugal. The Man
Friday, August 4:
Kendrick Lamar
The 1975
Thirty Seconds to Mars
Foals
Peach Pit
Diesel
Saturday, August 5:
Odesza
Tomorrow X Together
Maggie Rogers
The Revivalists
Sylvan Esso
Suki Waterhouse
Sunday, August 6:
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Lana Del Rey
Lil Yachty
Mt. Joy
Afrojack
There are nine stages at Lollapalooza with bands from around the world. More than 400,000 usually attend.
The video in the player above is from an earlier report.