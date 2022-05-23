Lollapalooza 2022: Chicago holding free ticket sweepstakes for teens, young adults

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office has announced a sweepstakes for a chance to win free tickets to Lollapalooza.
The opportunity is for Chicago teens and young adults between the ages of 16 and 24. All you need to do is download the My CHI, My Future app.
Beginning Monday through July 10, 25 winners will be randomly selected each week to win a four-day pass to Lolla.
Eligible participants who attend events featured on the app throughout the summer could win a four-day Lollapalooza pass by showing the app downloaded on their phone.
Winners must be able to pick up tickets in person on a designated date in July and only one ticket will be awarded per winner.
Lollapalooza runs from July 28-31.
Headliners include Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby, Kygo, Willow, along with Jane's Addiction, Glass Animals, Billy Strings, Big Sean, The Kid Laroi, Jazmine Sullivan, Don Toliver, Charli XCX, Idles, Turnstile, Kaskade, Rezz, and many more.
The My CHI, My Future mobile app is a resource to designed to help young people find out-of-school programs, events, jobs and more.
