Lombard police investigate attempted armed robbery near St. Charles Road, Lincoln Avenue

Police activity and a large police presence in the area of St. Charles Rd. and Lincoln Ave. Police are requesting individuals within the immediate area to stay inside. Temporary road closures are in place. Police ask individuals to avoid the area. Updates will follow. pic.twitter.com/ahGMukDsq4 — Village of Lombard (@LilacVillage) October 21, 2021

LOMBARD, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in suburban Lombard are investigating an attempted armed robbery and the discharge of a firearm Thursday.There is a large police presence in the area of St. Charles Road and Lincoln Avenue, the village tweeted Thursday morning.Chopper7 was overhead, where crime tape could be seen blocking off a parking lot.Two suspects fled the scene and are in custody, according to police.Temporary road closures were in place while police investigated, but have since been reopened.St. John Lutheran School was placed on a soft lockdown while police searched for the suspects.Officials say there is no active threat to the public and no injuries were reported.