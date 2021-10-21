attempted robbery

Lombard police investigate attempted armed robbery near St. Charles Road, Lincoln Avenue

St. John Lutheran School temporarily placed on soft lockdown
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Lombard police investigate attempted armed robbery; 2 in custody

LOMBARD, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in suburban Lombard are investigating an attempted armed robbery and the discharge of a firearm Thursday.

There is a large police presence in the area of St. Charles Road and Lincoln Avenue, the village tweeted Thursday morning.



Chopper7 was overhead, where crime tape could be seen blocking off a parking lot.

Two suspects fled the scene and are in custody, according to police.

Temporary road closures were in place while police investigated, but have since been reopened.

St. John Lutheran School was placed on a soft lockdown while police searched for the suspects.

Officials say there is no active threat to the public and no injuries were reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
