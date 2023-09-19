Box truck driver killed, 2 others injured in head-on Long Grove crash: Lake County Sheriff's Office

A box truck driver was killed in a head-on Long Grove crash on Route 53, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

LONG GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- A box truck driver was killed in a head-on crash with a semi on Tuesday morning, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened in Long Grove just after 10 a.m. along Route 53, just north of Lake Cook Road.

The sheriff's office said a man driving a 2021 Isuzu box truck was traveling northbound on Route 53. For an unknown reason, it crossed into the southbound lanes and into the path of a 2016 Freightliner semi, which was hauling a loaded trailer. The two vehicles collided head-on.

The driver of the box truck died, and his passenger was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, the sheriff's office said. The semi's driver was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit is investigating.