Woman dragged when man steals her car as she's pumping fuel at NY gas station, police say

The woman was holding onto the vehicle and dragged several feet before letting go. David Novarro explains.

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. -- A woman was dragged on Wednesday at a gas station in New York when her car was stolen as she was fueling up, police say.

The incident was caught on camera in Long Island.

According to Nassau County Police, the 42-year-old woman was pumping gas into her vehicle just before 11 a.m. when another car pulled up next to her.

Police say a passenger got out of that car, entered the victim's vehicle, and drove off.

The woman was holding onto the vehicle and was dragged several feet before letting go.

She was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Detectives say the man stopped her vehicle, grabbed her belongings including a purse and laptop, and got back into the other car which then drove off.

Investigators believe there may have been three or four people in the White Porsche Cayenne which they are now searching for.