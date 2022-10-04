Country music icon Loretta Lynn's life memorialized in a comic book

Get a first look at 'Female Force: Loretta Lynn'

LOS ANGELES -- The life of country music icon Loretta Lynn is being celebrated in a comic book.

"Female Force: Loretta Lynn," by TidalWave Productions will be available tomorrow, Oct. 5.

"It is bittersweet that we have learned our announcement coincides with the news of her passing," publisher Darren Davis said in a statement. "We hope that we were able to capture our admiration for the life and talent of a true American Icon. We extend our deepest condolences to her family and friends, and we join with her leagues of fans in mourning Loretta Lynn, a country music legend."

Additionally, Davis told On The Red Carpet that Loretta had seen some of the work and liked what they did.

Lynn passed away in her sleep Tuesday at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. She was 90 years old.

