CHICAGO -- State Rep. La Shawn Ford resigned from the Loretto Hospital board because he was disappointed with how hospital leadership was reprimanded for handling a vaccine scandal.
RELATED: Loretto Hospital under fire for reported jewelry store vaccinations
"I am very disappointed with the recent developments at The Loretto Hospital regarding its use of coronavirus vaccine entrusted to the hospital," Ford, D-Chicago, said in a statement.
"Yesterday, I submitted my resignation to The Loretto Hospital's Board Chairman Edward Hogan because I strongly disagreed with how the reprimand of the hospital leadership was handled," Ford said. "As the state representative for the hospital and as a resident in its service area, I will continue to fight for resources for The Loretto Hospital, a safety-net hospital in the Austin community."
RELATED: Loretto Hospital CEO under scrutiny for vaccinating 200 at Oak Forest church
Hospital CEO George Miller and Chief Operating Officer Dr. Anosh Ahmed have faced recent scrutiny after revelations the hospital improperly provided vaccinations to workers at Trump Tower, at a suburban church where Miller is a member, and a luxury watch shop on the Gold Coast where Ahmed shops.
Ford was not paid in his role as a board member at Loretto Hospital, according to Block Club Chicago, which broke many of the stories regarding the hospital's improper use of the vaccines.
RELATED: 72 Trump Tower employees mistakenly vaccinated by Loretto Hospital
Please note: The video in the player at the top of the page is from a previous report
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
State Rep. LaShawn Ford resigns from Loretto Hospital board amid COVID vaccine scandal
COVID-19 VACCINE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News