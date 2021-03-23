COVID-19 vaccine

State Rep. LaShawn Ford resigns from Loretto Hospital board amid COVID vaccine scandal

CHICAGO -- State Rep. La Shawn Ford resigned from the Loretto Hospital board because he was disappointed with how hospital leadership was reprimanded for handling a vaccine scandal.

RELATED: Loretto Hospital under fire for reported jewelry store vaccinations

"I am very disappointed with the recent developments at The Loretto Hospital regarding its use of coronavirus vaccine entrusted to the hospital," Ford, D-Chicago, said in a statement.

"Yesterday, I submitted my resignation to The Loretto Hospital's Board Chairman Edward Hogan because I strongly disagreed with how the reprimand of the hospital leadership was handled," Ford said. "As the state representative for the hospital and as a resident in its service area, I will continue to fight for resources for The Loretto Hospital, a safety-net hospital in the Austin community."

RELATED: Loretto Hospital CEO under scrutiny for vaccinating 200 at Oak Forest church

Hospital CEO George Miller and Chief Operating Officer Dr. Anosh Ahmed have faced recent scrutiny after revelations the hospital improperly provided vaccinations to workers at Trump Tower, at a suburban church where Miller is a member, and a luxury watch shop on the Gold Coast where Ahmed shops.

Ford was not paid in his role as a board member at Loretto Hospital, according to Block Club Chicago, which broke many of the stories regarding the hospital's improper use of the vaccines.

RELATED: 72 Trump Tower employees mistakenly vaccinated by Loretto Hospital

Please note: The video in the player at the top of the page is from a previous report

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagoaustinscandalhospitalcovid 19 vaccine
COVID-19 VACCINE
IL reports 1,220 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths
How to get 1 free Krispy Kreme doughnut every day in 2021
Chicago updates COVID travel quarantine order with Mich. added to orange tier
CDC warns COVID variants could spark another avoidable surge
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Colorado grocery store shooting suspect, victims identified
IL reports 1,832 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths
Squirrel steals package from Chicago building, takes it to roof
4th COVID-19 vaccine coming: Here are the differences
Loyola Chicago upsets U of I, heads to Sweet 16
Chicago updates COVID travel quarantine order with Mich. added to orange tier
When am I getting my stimulus check? Next batch ramps up
Show More
Biden pushes House-passed gun reforms after Boulder shooting
After CPD officer shot, prosecutors say man wanted to 'lure' cops to area
Uptown's Demera offers 'taste of Ethiopia' during Chicago Restaurant Week
Illinois reparations: Evanston becomes 1st US city to offer program
1 Year of the Pandemic: Little Village teen started sweets business during pandemic to help her future and family
More TOP STORIES News