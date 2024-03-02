Shots fired at security detail outside home of former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot

Chicago police are investigating after shots were fired at the security detail outside former Mayor Lori Lightfoot's Logan Square home.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Shots were fired early Saturday at the security detail outside the home of former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the unmarked squad was hit around 3:15 a.m. near Wrightwood and Kimball in Logan Square.

Police said no officers were hurt and that they did not return fire.

A bullet hit the windshield and a bullet fragment was found inside the floor of the vehicle, according to police.

So far no one is in custody.

In 2022, Lightfoot told ABC 7 she enhanced her security detail after an alleged stalker was arrested near home with a loaded gun.

That same year Lightfoot's security detail exchanged gunshots with a robbery suspect in the 1800 block of North Monticello.

Lightfoot served as mayor of Chicago from 2019 to 2023.