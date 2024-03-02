Shots fired at security detail outside home of former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Shots were fired early Saturday at the security detail outside the home of former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
According to the Chicago Police Department, the unmarked squad was hit around 3:15 a.m. near Wrightwood and Kimball in Logan Square.
Police said no officers were hurt and that they did not return fire.
A bullet hit the windshield and a bullet fragment was found inside the floor of the vehicle, according to police.
So far no one is in custody.
In 2022, Lightfoot told ABC 7 she enhanced her security detail after an alleged stalker was arrested near home with a loaded gun.
That same year Lightfoot's security detail exchanged gunshots with a robbery suspect in the 1800 block of North Monticello.
Lightfoot served as mayor of Chicago from 2019 to 2023.