Bodycam video shows Louisville police officers save woman from 2nd floor of burning building

Police said they were notified of a structure fire that was "rapidly" engulfing a house in September. When five officers realized a woman was trapped on the second floor roof, they encouraged her to jump to them.
Bodycam footage shared Tuesday showed the officers catching the woman as she dropped from above.
The department said all involved officers were nominated for awards for their heroic efforts during the emergency response.