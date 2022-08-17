Baby born weighing just 1 lb. heads home from Lurie Children's: 'She came out feisty'

A premature baby born weighing just 1 lb. is heading home from Lurie Children's Hospital in Streeterville.

On Wednesday morning, Autumn is getting ready to leave Lurie's Children hospital in Streeterville to head home after spending over 500 days in the NICU.

Autumn was born premature, at just 23 weeks, after her mother, Tyler Robinson, suffered a uterine rupture.

The baby weighed just over a pound, and was given a 50-50 chance of survival.

She faced many obstacles, including chronic lung disease and an inconsistent heart rate, for which she needed special care to treat.

After months of care, Autumn is now healthy and strong.

"At 23 weeks she came, and the doctor asked me, 'if she comes out, what do you wanna do?' I'm like, 'if she comes out lifeless, then pass me my baby, and I'll hold her,' but I'm like 'if she comes out fighting, then we gonna fight.' And she came out feisty, and they nicknamed her feisty. From then on, I'm like, she's just a fighter," Robinson said.

Autumn is now 17 months old, and gets to finally go home. She has a tracheostomy, uses a feeding tube and will need constant care for several years.

Robinson said she is scared, but ready for what's to come.

Both are just so happy they get to finally go home together.