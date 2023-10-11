Gabrielle Silverman is a cancer suvivor and will captain the upcoming RBC Comer Children's Race.

Teen cancer survivor to captain RBC Comer Children's Race at University of Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Gabrielle Silverman is a student athlete, journalist on model U.N., as well as a member of her school's yearbook committee but most importantly she is a cancer survivor.

Silverman was diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkin's Lymphoma last year and was treated through a clinical trial.

Silverman will now be a race captain at the RBC Comer Children's Race for the Kids 5k.

Gabrielle, her mother Yael Silverman and pediatric oncologist at Comer's Children Hospital, Doctor Tara Henderson share more about Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

Silverman said she is doing great and has successfully completed her treatment.

"I am feeling a lot better, completed treatment a few months ago and I am moving forward to new things," said Silverman.

Silverman's mother said she is proud of her daughter who she sees as an inspiration.

Silverman's mother found out something was not right with her daughter when the symptoms her teen was experiencing were not going away yet doctors would affirm they were normal.

"Deep down I knew I had to listen to myself and most importantly to my child who said that something was not right," said Silverman.

Henderson said that Hodgkin's Lymphoma is one of the more common cancers seen in adolescents and young adults.

Silverman has raised over $62,000 for RBC Comer's Race which is happening next Sunday and hopes people realize how important medical research is.

"I hope the money raised goes to research and into cures for cancer that prevent other children from going through the same side effects I went through," said Silverman.

U-Chicago's Comer Children's is hosting the 10th annual RBC Race for the Kids Sunday Oct. 15 at 8:00 a.m.

The 5k Run or Walk is taking place at the University of Chicago's Quad in Hyde Park.

For more information visit 2023 RBC Race for the Kids at Comer Children's Hospital.