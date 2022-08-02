Flossmoor protesters demand changes after police shoot woman, 64, during domestic call

Woman shot by Flossmoor officers had large knife, police say

Flossmoor protesters demonstrated at a village board meeting following the fatal shooting of 64-year-old Madeline Miller.

FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (WLS) -- A protest was held in south suburban Flossmoor after a deadly police shooting.

Dozens gathered outside the village hall demanding justice in Madeline Miller's killing.

Police released bodycam video in July of officers responding to a domestic dispute. It shows Miller moving towards officers with a knife.

Police said the 64-year-old refused to drop the knife and the officer opened fire, killing her.

Monday night her family demanded change in policing policies.

The group disrupted Monday night's village meeting, chanting calls for justice for Madeline Miller.

There was a recess called and then the agenda went as planned.