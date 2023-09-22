Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in East Garfield Park days after another robbery in same block: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint on the West Side on Friday just days after another robbery happened in the same block, Chicago police said.

Police said the first robbery happened in the East Garfield Park neighborhood's 3200 block of West Huron Street at about 10:50 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16. Someone approached the mail carrier on foot, pointed a gun at them and took their property.

Another similar robbery happened in the same block just before 10:30 a.m. on Friday. Authorities have not said whether the same mail carrier was targeted in both robberies.

The suspect, who wears hooded sweatshirts and black ski masks, is described as male and 15 to 21 years old. He is described as between 5 feet tall and 5-foot-11 and weighs between 110 and 160 pounds.

Police asked anyone with information to call them at 312-746-8253.

