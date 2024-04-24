Man robbed at gunpoint on State Street, Chicago police looking for 6 suspects

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Six people robbed a man at gunpoint in Downtown Chicago on Tuesday night, according to police.

The armed robbery happened in the 300-block of South State Street between Jackson Boulevard and Van Buren Street, Chicago police said.

A 23-year-old man said five men and a woman walked up to him around 9 p.m.

One of the men pulled out a gun and demanded the victim's belongings.

The victim complied and the offenders ran north on State Street.

No injuries were reported. No one is in custody.

CPD Area Three detectives are investigating.

The incident comes days after a similar string of armed robberies happened in the Loop last week. Chicago police did not say the crimes were related.

